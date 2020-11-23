It’s almost as if Becky Chaffee knew the pandemic was coming, and with it, students who would struggle as virtual learning became the norm.
Chaffee, of course, had no insights into what this year would look like, but she just happened to have authored a book that might inspire some young people to greatness. Or at least into disciplined habits when it comes to practicing music.
Her book, which came out in January, is called “Have Fun With Your Music,” written and illustrated by Chaffee. She said the book is largely a picture book full of humorous and whimsical characters that seek to teach children ages 4 to 9 that those hours at the piano, oboe or flute don’t have to be mundane or dreaded.
This mother of two said she had her own experiences trying to get her son. Dalton, and daughter, Jenna, to practice as children. They are grown now. She said her tactics were like most.
“I tired multiple ways to get them to practice,” she said. “Sometimes it was rewards, sometimes it was yelling.”
Chaffee came from a family gifted with musical talents. Her dad used to play the piano for fun, before leaving the house for work. Her brother was also a musician. She has degrees in civil engineering from University of California at Berkley and Cornell University.
“Everybody played something,” she said. “We just played for fun.”
This Tennessee transplant grew up in Northern California but moved to Tennessee 26 years ago. She learned to play the flute as a young person and then took more lessons later in life. She listened to 20 years of music lessons while taking her own kids to classical and jazz violin and piano lessons and herself to flute lessons.
Her book is full of folk art that she did herself. Chaffee said that talent surfaced after her mother, who was in her 80s, moved in with her and decided she wanted to take an art class. So, Chaffee, begrudgingly, started taking her mom to art classes at the O’Connor Senior Center in Knoxville, where she resides.
“I didn’t want to be there,” Chaffee admitted. But her talent soon bloomed and those around her asked to buy her artwork. Her art teacher even purchased one of her original pieces.
She has kept her quirky approach to art, making it appeal to a broad range of ages. She said lots of people love animals, so she makes them central figures in much of her work. “Have Fun with Your Music,” contains many of those lovable creatures who just happen to have words of encouragement and give reason to laugh at the same time.
The book, the author said, is a good tool for children who take private lessons to learn a musical instrument or who play in a more causal way. Practice concepts are presented in fun ways, along with discussion on how to tackle new pieces and master them and how to get motivated on days there doesn’t seem to be any.
It was Chaffee’s son who brought up one of her tactics for getting him and his sister to practice early on. He remembered his mom setting the kitchen timer and telling them to keep practicing until it went off.
Just about every time, the two would press on beyond that time limit. Chaffee said she came to understand once they got started, half the battle was won.
This book is available on Amazon and also at Chaffee’s website, www.MusicTeacherGifts.com. She has a second book coming out in April 2021, called “Passion for Practice, A Mindful Music Odyssey.” This second book is similar to the first, but it is geared for older children and adults to rekindle their music practice.
Chaffee has personal stories she collected from professional musicians from around the world. They include Grammy award-winning musicians, principles of sections of major orchestras on all instruments.
In addition to her books, Chaffee has used her artwork to create gifts like pillows, scarves, place mats, notecards and T-shirts. There are also large prints from photos in the book.
The feelings young people get when they have the self discipline to practice is one of empowerment, Chaffee said. She said no amount of coaxing from parents will succeed until a child takes over that time for himself or herself.
“Being responsible is empowering,” Chaffee said. “That is what this book is about. It empowers them to see what they are supposed to do by themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.