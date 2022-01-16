Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville continues to offer chair volleyball at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of each month.
There is no cost to attend. The games are played indoors with a beach ball and players remain seated, providing a level playing field for all activity levels. The net is lower than a traditional volleyball net. There are teams of six players. Call 865-983-9422 for more information.
