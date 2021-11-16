Everett Senior Center offers chair volleyball at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of each month at the center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. There is no cost to participate.
Chair Volleyball is a fun way to exercise and be active. Players remain seated providing a level playing field for all activity levels. It’s played inside, players sit on chairs and the ball is a beach ball. Players can hit the ball as often as they want or need to get it over the net. The net is lower than traditional volleyball, usually five feet high, and each team seats six players on each side of the net.
For more information, call 983-9422.
