Join Michelle McCannon, a registered yoga teacher, for chair yoga from 10-11 a.m. each Friday at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. The gentle exercises are practiced while sitting on a chair or while standing and using the chair for support. All levels are welcome and there is no cost to attend. Attendees are asked to wear comfortable, flexible clothes and bring a mat. While the cost is free, donations are accepted.
