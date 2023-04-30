Charlotte Croft, a sophomore at Maryville High School, was born with hearing loss in both ears but has risen above challenges that come her way.
The 16-year-old was born with bilateral microtia, which occurs when the outer or external ear is underdeveloped and not formed properly. Both of Croft’s ears are impacted. The causes of this condition are unknown, but it is congenital and occurs in the womb.
“My hearing loss was defined as profound at birth,” the teen explained. “One physician described it as if a hearing person was covering their ears with their own hands.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in two cases of hearing loss in babies is due to genetic causes. Hearing loss can occur in the outer ear, middle ear, inner ear and nerve. It can happen any time from before birth to adulthood.
But, things changed for Croft when she was 8. Croft received her Cochlear Baha System, a bone conduction solution for people with conductive or mixed hearing losses and single-sided deafness. A bone conduction implant works by bypassing the parts of the ear that aren’t working. The sound vibrations are captured and sent through the skin to the implant that is located in the skull bone and then onto the healthy inner ear.
Just recently, Croft was named a Cochlear Foundation National Inspirer for her academic and extracurricular achievements. In that role, she will serve as a spokesman for the foundation to share her story of perseverance.
“I’ve never let my hearing loss get in the way of what I’ve wanted to achieve and being a Cochlear National Inspirer, I want to get that message out.”
Croft said the Baha System is designed to last a lifetime, but technology continues to evolve. She will qualify for sound processor upgrades that are compatible with her existing implant and will not require additional surgery.
This MHS student has excelled in the sport of rowing. She is a member of the TriStar Rowing Team, which is based in Louisville. She serves as the coxswain, guiding a boat of four to eight rowers down the river while avoiding obstacles and other boats.
Croft’s hearing is now within normal limits. The Baha surgery is routine and is typically an outpatient procedure. “The surgery was not very painful but I had to be very careful with the site during the healing process, sometimes keeping it covered,” she said.
In addition to receiving this surgery, Croft also had four years of speech therapy that taught her how to communicate with the device at school and during rowing. She said she her goal is to become a coxswain for a college rowing team, with her eyes on attending Loyola Marymount University, the University of Alabama or the University of Tennessee.
She no longer requires speech therapy and has been rowing since 2019. Her other interest is pottery.
Croft said her parents describe her as being empowering and encourage her to rise to all challenges. She is hopeful her rowing team will do well this season so they can go to nationals this summer.
Classes at MHS will be over in a few weeks. This teen said she looks forward to a summer beach trip.
