One grieving mother sewed a quilt.
A popular comedian started a podcast.
One sufferer designed an unusual button to pin to her chest.
And here in Blount County, two women combined their talents to write a book they hope lights a fire under others to join the movement.
The topic they all have rallied behind is mental health and the stigma that comes with being diagnosed. Trish Lockard, a nonfiction and creative nonfiction book editor and writing coach, has teamed up with Terri L. Lyon, a licensed psychologist, to offer up a guide for the rest of us on how to use our individual skills to change the world through mental health activism.
You don’t have to stand before large crowds with a megaphone or march with thousands of other like-minded people to get attention, the two authors said. Sometimes it starts with a conversation and the simple offering of a gift.
The book, “Make a Difference with Mental Health Activism,” has just been released and is now available at Amazon and the website lifeatheintersection. It is available in both paperback and on Kindle. The guide is 115 pages and contains five chapters along with the foreword by Pete Earley, introduction, conclusion and list of mental health resources.
Oct. 3-9 is Mental Illness Awareness Week this year, so deemed by Congress starting in 1990 to recognize the efforts of the National Alliance on Mental Illness efforts to raise awareness.
The project emerged after Lockard and Lyon made a presentation at the 2019 state convention for National Alliance on Mental Illness. Lockard has been involved with the Maryville chapter for more than seven years.
Lyon said NAMI has one way of looking at advocacy that combines fundraising, education and also lobbying state and local legislatures. These two wanted to let people know there are other ways to reach common goals.
“That kind of thing is not everyone’s cup of tea,” Lyon said. “I knew people probably wanted to contribute in some way but either couldn’t or didn’t want to go lobby their elected officials. We said ‘Let’s talk to people about ways they can make a difference for mental health, creative ways.’”
As Lockard explained, activism is the behavioral change cousin of advocacy. Activists, she said, work to change how people feel about an issue or how they behave toward an issue.
The workshop went really well, Lockard said. When it was over, Lyon suggested writing the book.
They started it almost a year ago. It was born out of Lyon’s first book, called “What’s Your Sign? How to focus your passion and change the world.”
This one, Lockard explained, is more laser-focused on this one topic.
A personal connection
As someone who has been diagnosed with depression and seen other family members struggle, Lockard said mental illness is in a category all its own, a very lonely one. She facilitated the local NAMI support group. Four generations of her family have suffered from these illnesses.
“I have heard every story imaginable,” she said. “Stories of triumph and recovery. Stories of heartbreak and incarceration. The good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between.”
“Make a Difference With Mental Health Activism” gives activists a five-step path as a stepping-off point. It starts with having a specific focus, identifying unique gifts and skills, crafting an opportunity, monitoring long-term effectiveness and staying motivated.
The authors provide examples of what others have done. The woman who made the quilt is Karyl Chastain Beal, from Spring Hill. Her daughter died by suicide. She began making quilts in honor of other people in Tennessee who also have died by suicide. Awareness has reached millions across the nation.
Then there’s Christina Wolfgram, the comedian who started a podcast as she started her mental health journey. It’s called Sobcast the Podcast.
Lockard and Lyon present other suggestions for activism in mental health. People can use their talents in knitting, crocheting, pottery making, painting, gardening and writing.
“The purpose of ‘Make a Difference with Mental Health Activism’ is to provide guidance and tools to help anyone envision creative ways to fight stigma, push for reforms, improve mental health services and offer comfort for those with the lived experience and their loved ones,” Lockard explained.
The facts are startling
The impact of mental illness on this country is staggering. According to NAMI, 13.1 million adults in the United States experienced serious mental illness in 2029 but only 65.5% received treatment.
One in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year, but less than two-thirds get treated.
Lost wages across the U.S. economy are $193.2 billion annually.
Serious mental illnesses include anxiety disorders, depression, PTSD, schizophrenia, bipolar and obsessive compulsive disorder.
The woman who made the button called it “Wear Your Meds,” Lyon explained. She said the button was designed to look like different psychotropic medications that people with mental illness are prescribed.
“If you are brave enough to wear that, people will ask ‘What’s that?’” Lyon said. “That becomes an opportunity to start a conversation.”
Their research discovered a brewery that makes a beer aimed at mental health awareness; Nike also designed a shoe, Lyon said.
It was Lockard’s job to reach out to mental health activists who could be profiled and share their recipes for success. Thanks to her connection to NAMI, that was easy, she said. She has commentary from Pete Earley, the author of his own book, “Crazy: A Father’s Search Through America’s Mental Health Madness.” It was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
The way forward
Lockard writes a blog where she talks about mental illness as being the “no casserole disease.” She said she didn’t create that expression but it sums up what people with mental illness and their caregivers face.
“If you break your leg, your neighbors will come over and bring you a casserole,” she said. “If you have mental illness, they are not going to do that. They don’t know what to say. They are fearful and uncomfortable.”
Activism is a way to bridge that gap, Lyon and Lockard said. They believe it all starts with using your own talents used in a passionate way.
“By using the things you like doing,” Lyon said.
Last year, there were record numbers of people experiencing depression and anxieties due to the isolation and fears of the pandemic. Lockard said she hopes they don’t forget what that felt like.
“People who never cared about mental health before suddenly now cared because they were suffering from depression and anxiety,” Lockard said. “After they get treatment and get better, will they remember what it felt like to be crippled by anxiety, remember what it felt like to be in bed with depression and not be able to get up to even bathe or eat, or will they just forget about it and move on?”
