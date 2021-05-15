The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will return to a full operating schedule on June 1. The new schedule will be: Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1-4 p.m., all year-round. The museum’s popular Third Sunday Open House will also return in June.
Plans are also underway to reopen the TVA WaterWorks exhibit and Discovery Lab in June, and to return to regular admission prices: Adults — $8, Seniors — $7, Children 3 and up — $6. Children’s Museum members and children under the age of 3 receive free admission.
The museum continues to implement safety precautions for COVID-19. Museum visitors are expected to practice social distancing, and visitors ages 5 and older are required to wear a mask. Masks are optional for children ages 3-4. Masks are not required for children younger than 3. Group tours are not available at this time.
Registration is open for CMOR’s Imagination Station Summer Camp. This is a great way to increase your child’s learning fun over the summer. From art to gardening to superheroes to STEAM, there are exciting, age appropriate sessions on a variety of topics. Camp will run from June 7-July 23 and is for children rising into grades K-5. Morning, afternoon, or all day options are available. Class sizes will be smaller than usual again this summer because of COVID-19, and children will be required to wear a mask.
For more information about rates and session themes go to: http://bit.ly/cmorsummercamp. For questions please call the Children’s Museum at 865-482-1074. The museum is located at 461 W. Outer Drive, Oak Ridge.
