The signs on the front door are clues this might not be your run-of-the-mill gift shop.
“Flower powered” and “I’m with the hippies” greet shoppers to Jamie Leigh’s business on East Broadway, Natural Mystic. She also proudly displays a sign letting customers know this is a woman-owned business and that people of all walks and beliefs are welcome inside.
Natural Mystic has been open a few months, but Leigh admits it was slow at first. That’s because she decided to put out the welcome mat while a pandemic was still waging; business is now picking up, she said. A thrift store was previously located on the premises.
The shop is located at 1219 E. Broadway. The small building might give the impression there isn’t much to see, but that would be wrong.
Leigh sells items for the hippie at heart or just the average customer looking for something not mass-produced and shipped from thousands of miles away. She works with local crafts people who supply her candles, tie-died T-shirts, original artwork and the list keeps growing.
If the items in her store aren’t made here locally, they at least come from another small business, Leigh said.
Tapestries, incense and incense burners, jewelry, wrap-skirts, handmade bags, headbands, decorative bowls, essential oils, posters, stickers, mood rings, sage and handmade soaps line these shelves. There’s even a jigsaw puzzle of Dolly Parton.
This is the second small business Leigh has owned. She and her husband also have a residential painting business, which is located just next door to Natural Mystic.
Before deciding to take the leap and run her own shop, Leigh was a social worker, earning a master’s in sociology. But, she said the emotional toil of working with children and families in the foster care system left her drained and ready to try something else.
“I have always wanted to start a store,” she said. “This is a big change.”
This business owner was born in Blount County but did most of her growing-up days in the state of Washington. She said these two backgrounds have melded nicely.
“I got a little West Coast mixed in with some Southern Appalachia,” she said.
Maggie Davis is at Natural Mystic five days of the seven that it’s open. She said customers range in age from 13 to 80. Davis also knows several artsy people in the community who are now selling their wares in this shop.
The challenge has been to get people to stop in as they speed by along East Broadway, these two said. To draw more attention to themselves and the store, they are hosting an event on Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. that will feature a flame thrower, tarot card reader and more. It will take place outside. A snow cone vendor is also going to be on hand.
“It will probably be hot,” Leigh said. “We just want to bring people in and let them know we are here. Other shops have sign spinners for their events. We will have a flame thrower.”
Social media has been the route to more exposure. Davis even came up with a game they play where she hides a black cat figurine, named Gypsy, and challenges customers to find it to receive a discount.
Dream catchers, earrings in the shape of mushrooms and soaps with names like Stairway to Lemon, Purple Rain and Sage Against the Machine are meant to illicit smiles and laughs, Leigh said. T-shirts with the saying “Love is Love” demonstrate this shop’s commitment to inclusivity.
Leigh said she makes it a point to wear her products wherever she goes. Almost always, someone asks where she shops.
The name of this shop doesn’t give its contents away, Leigh knows. Her choice of Natural Mystic didn’t come happenstance.
“Two songs inspired me,” she explained. “‘Natural Mystic’ by Bob Marley and Van Morrison’s ‘Into the Mystic.’”
The inventory at the store is constantly changing, the owner said. She is committed to giving local artists a selling place with her. Once sales climb, Leigh said she also wants to give back to local nonprofits.
Davis and Leigh said one recent customer summed up the shop accurately. The person said items here are either beautiful or hilarious, or both.
“I don’t know, maybe I’m crazy,” Leigh said when asked why she chose to open her business during a pandemic. With the increase in customers and the kind comments, she believes she made the right decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.