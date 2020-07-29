The Charles M. Hall Alumni Association has awarded its scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year. The scholarships are presented annually.
The recipients are Jaylin Henry, who will be attending Northwest Mississippi Community College; Zuriel Hampton-Coffin, UT-Chattanooga; Jorden Caldwell, Johnson University; Malik Hall, Cumberland University; Elijah Mitchell, East Tennessee State University; Sara Grace Travis, UTK; Kinley Troutt, Tennessee State University; Iman Coffin, Tennessee State University; Cierra Hudson, Maryville College; Anthony Jones, UT-Chattanooga; Nyla Kelso, Delaware State University; Jasmine Bryant, UT-Martin; Javonte Rosser, Missouri Valley College and Riane Griffin, UT.
Iman Coffin and Riane Grifin were the recipients of the Peggy Miller-Hill Scholarship.
