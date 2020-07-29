Charles M. Hall Alumni Association recipients

Students who were named as Charles M. Hall Alumni Association Scholarship recipients were recently recognized during a ceremony. There were 16 scholarship recipients announced. They include (front row, left to right) Sara Grace Travis, Kinley Troutt, Inmamn Coffin, Cierra Hudson, Anthony Jones, Nyla Kelso and Jasmine Bryant. Back row: Mother of Jaylin Henry, Zuriel Hampton-Coffin, Jorden Caldwell, Malik Hall and Elijah Mitchell. Those not pictured include Javonte Rosser and Riane Griffin. The scholarship is presented annually.

 submitted photo

The Charles M. Hall Alumni Association has awarded its scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year. The scholarships are presented annually.

The recipients are Jaylin Henry, who will be attending Northwest Mississippi Community College; Zuriel Hampton-Coffin, UT-Chattanooga; Jorden Caldwell, Johnson University; Malik Hall, Cumberland University; Elijah Mitchell, East Tennessee State University; Sara Grace Travis, UTK; Kinley Troutt, Tennessee State University; Iman Coffin, Tennessee State University; Cierra Hudson, Maryville College; Anthony Jones, UT-Chattanooga; Nyla Kelso, Delaware State University; Jasmine Bryant, UT-Martin; Javonte Rosser, Missouri Valley College and Riane Griffin, UT.

Iman Coffin and Riane Grifin were the recipients of the Peggy Miller-Hill Scholarship.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.