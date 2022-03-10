As a 5-year-old growing up in Blount County, Charlie Barnard can remember the paper route he ran as a carrier for The Daily Times; he had Route 96 and took care of the residents on Dunn and Belmont streets, making deliveries on his bike.
Years later, after graduating from Porter High School and marrying high school sweetheart Teresa, life choices took him away from his East Tennessee roots and he spent years pastoring two churches in South Carolina. Then, he and Teresa came back to the area in 2005 and Charlie became pastor of First Baptist Church of Tellico Village.
Fast-forward to today and his service to that congregation has totaled 17 years. It’s now time, this pastor said, to retire and hand over the reins to another.
“I felt like I had a specific calling when they called me here,” Charlie said. “I said, ‘What is it that you really want me to do?’ They said, ‘We want you to put us on the map.’”
A lot of people living in Tellico Village didn’t know there was a Baptist church in their midst, Charlie said. This community-oriented pastor then set out to reach out. He got his church involved in Fourth of July gatherings in the Village as well as other holiday celebrations. He became known as the motorcycle-riding pastor who loved to partner up and raise funds for local charities.
He and Teresa, on one such adventure, rode 7,000 miles on his motorcycle through 10 states in support of Young Life. They trekked to Nova Scotia to ride for Habitat for Humanity in 2016, and in 2020, took on 16 states to help build an adult day center for those with dementia in Loudon County. On each ride, they recruited corporate sponsors and those who pledged per-mile donations.
The very first ride, Charlie said, was back in 2013. They called it Where on Earth are Charlie and Teresa? That charity event raised money for Good Samaritan Ministries in Lenoir City. The Barnards had hoped to raise $3,000 on that ride; they ended up bringing in $13,000.
An organization called the Faith Riders was formed along the way, a group of other fun-loving motorcycle enthusiasts in the church. Many of them have done rides with the Barnards.
On April 6, they will all come together for one last charity ride before Charlie retires. That Wednesday will be his last official day at the helm.
This ride will benefit Knox Area Rescue Ministries, an outreach for the area’s homeless population. Barnard has set a goal of $17,000 — which is $1,000 for each year he’s been pastor.
Teresa has a good feeling they can achieve that. “We have exceeded our goal every time,” she pointed out.
The route will have the Barnards and another couple, Lisa Dawn Maleski and husband Michael, leaving the church and traveling to the KARM shelter in Knoxville, then on to the KARM center in Maryville and also Matlock Tire, a corporate sponsor. Once the riders get back to Tellico Village, there will be a two-mile walk and dinner catered by sponsor Chick-fil-A.
This one is being dubbed Miles for Meals. It will total 120 miles.
Others who have been partners over the years include the Lions Club, Ruritan Club and Rotary, Charlie said. “I think I can do more when I partner with more people,” he explained.
There is excitement centering around this last charity ride for the Barnards as they exit their leadership roles at First Baptist. Charlie is also hopeful he will be leaving this church in great shape for the next chapter. When he arrived in 2005, the average attendance on Sunday morning was maybe 100, he said. The church was founded in 1997.
Now, there are more than 400. The church has gone through tree building projects since its founding. Charlie has taken them through two of them. Most of the attendees live inside the Village.
At 63, this retiring pastor said it’s time to let someone else write the next chapters. Working since he was 5, Charlie said retirement sounds wonderful. He has had job offers to consider but wants to take time off before making any decisions.
He and Teresa live on the farm in Wildwood community in Blount County were Teresa grew up. Both are graduates of Porter High. They left there in 1976 and returned to the farm 42 years later. Their daughter is a Blount County teacher.
It will be bittersweet, this pastor said, to step down.
“I simplified my job years ago,” he said. “I really only do two things. I preach the word and I love the people. I will miss the people.”
