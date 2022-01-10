Thanks to a generous Lunch 4 Literacy grant, the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge (CMOR) is pleased to announce “Charlie’s Book Club,” a new book giveaway program for children ages 6-10. The program begins today, Jan. 11.
For 2022, during the school year, CMOR will have a different book to give away each month. “It is so important for the Children’s Museum to promote the love of reading, and we are tremendously grateful for this grant from the Lunch for Literacy program. My fondest childhood memories include the many books that I read, and I am still an avid reader today,” says the Museum’s Executive Director, Beth Shea.
Book themes for Charlie’s Book Club include art, science, history, Native American culture, cooking and gardening.
Books were selected to tie in with the Museum’s mission and exhibits. January’s book is: "The Fascinating Animal Book for Kids: 500 Wild Facts," by Ginjer Clarke. Twenty copies will be available on a first-come first-served basis (one book per child).
The museum is located at 461 W. Outer Drive, Oak Ridge.
