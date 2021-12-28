Cheesy spinach ravioli

Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: about 1 hour
Yield: 17-20 ravioli
3 cups all-purpose flour, divided
1 pinch salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon olive oil
4 whole eggs
2 egg yolks
water
1/2 teaspoon olive oil
2 cups chopped spinach, fresh or frozen
1 pinch salt
1 pinch pepper
1 container (15 ounces) ricotta cheese
1 jar (24 ounces) RAGÙ Old World Style Traditional Sauce
shredded mozzarella cheese
2 chopped basil leaves
2 chopped sprigs rosemary
grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
To make dough: Place 2 1/2 cups flour in bowl and make hole in center. Add salt, garlic powder, olive oil, eggs and egg yolks to hole. Slowly bring flour into middle and knead into ball. Cover with bowl and let rest 20 minutes.
To make filling: In pan over medium heat, add olive oil; add spinach, salt and pepper then saute until spinach is wilted. Let cool then mix in ricotta cheese; set aside.
Cut dough in half. Sprinkle remaining flour on large cutting board and roll dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into rectangle then cut into 2-3-inch squares. Set scraps aside. Brush water on squares then spoon 1 teaspoon spinach-ricotta filling in center of every other square. Top with remaining squares. Use fork to crimp edges. Repeat with remaining dough. Form scraps into ball and repeat.
Put ravioli in boiling water, 8-10 minutes; they will rise to top when done.
In saucepan over medium heat, heat sauce until simmering.
Place ravioli on plate and top with warm sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil and rosemary. Grate Parmesan cheese on top, if desired.
