The Appalachian, slated to open in January, will soon become the centerpiece of historic Bruce Street in downtown Sevierville. In collaboration with developers and entrepreneurs Austin and Katie Williams, co-owners David and Cara Rule created The Appalachian.
David Rule will also serve as the executive chef, bringing a modern approach to traditional Appalachian ingredients and dishes with an emphasis on smoky flavors coming from a large wood burning hearth that is positioned in the heart of the kitchen.
Rule wanted to pay homage to the region as his experiences in various kitchens across East Tennessee influenced his vision for The Appalachian. Rule is a veteran chef having worked at Blackberry Farm in Walland, as well as Dancing Bear Lodge, in Townsend, all before opening the Walnut Kitchen in Maryville, where he was the executive chef and partner.
“We are bringing a contemporary Southern Appalachian culinary experience to Sevierville all while honoring the past,” said Rule. “Our hope is that the restaurant provides Southern hospitality at its finest, while presenting the greatest reflection and flavors of this amazing region.”
The menu features a wide range of Appalachian-inspired seasonal dishes, from starters such as blue crab spoon fritters and beer battered okra to mains including glazed duck, rainbow trout and a variety of dry age steaks. To set the mood for this culinary experience, the interior design is led by darker tones with touches of brass, stone and wood.
Once the restaurant opens in January, The Appalachian will serve guests Tuesday-Saturday with the bar opening at 4pm and dining reservations starting at 5pm. With more than 4,000 square feet of indoor dining and an additional 2,500 square feet of outdoor dining space, there is ample room to allow for COVID-19 guidelines to be followed.
To see the full menu or to make reservations, visit theappalachianrestau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.