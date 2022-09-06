The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, Tennessee’s only tribally owned museum, will host its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10-11.
Visitors will have the opportunity to step back in time to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and dance. In the museum spectators can observe an 1800s Acorn Printing Press. A blacksmith will be doing on-site demonstrations in the shop both days. Other demonstrations and displays will include Cherokee life in 1700s and a Civil War encampment. There will be a Civil War battle reenactment at 2 p.m.
Visitors will be able to meet and talk with Cherokees from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina. Special entertainment will be provided by the Warrior Dancers of Ani-Kituhwa who are the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians official ambassadors. Check out the reconstructed 1800s dog-trot log cabin. Also there will be Cherokee cooking demonstrations by Johnnie Sue Myers.
There will be free Cherokee name cards and kits available for children. Traditional Indian Fry bread and Indian tacos, and other food and drinks will be sold.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 13-18 years old; children 12 and under are admitted free. Family rate for $25 also available. For more information about the festival, contact the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum at 423-884-6246.
