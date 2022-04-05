Add some sweetness to your breakfast routine with this delicious and easy-to-make Cherry Coffee Cake.
Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.
Cherry Coffee Cake
Nonstick cooking spray
1 can (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
1 1/2 cups (21-ounce can) cherry pie filling
1/2 cup slivered almonds or pecans (optional)
Heat oven to 375 F.
Spray 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Separate cinnamon roll dough into eight rolls; cut each roll into quarters.
Place dough rounded-side down in pan.
Spoon pie filling over rolls. Sprinkle almond slivers or pecans over cherry filling, if desired.
Bake 25-35 minutes, or until golden brown.
Invert onto plate or cutting board. Invert again onto serving plate.
Remove lid from icing. Microwave 3-10 seconds. Stir icing and drizzle over warm coffee cake.
Serve warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.