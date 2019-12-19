4 Chics and a Cat resale shop will hold a 50% off sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the store, located at 1116 E. Broadway, Maryville. The store slls everything from home decor to shoes, purses, clothing, books and more, including Christmas merchandise. Some exclusions will apply. Proceeds from the store go to support local animal rescues.
4 Chics and Cat offering 50 percent off sale Saturday
- From staff reports
