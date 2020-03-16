When Kiwanis of Alcoa was seeking a service project recently, it was sure of one thing — the focus had to be on children.
DeeDee McGhee, a member of a satellite group of Alcoa Kiwanis, said discussion last year led them to want to help a young child with cystic fibrosis living here in Blount County. They turned to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and other contacts in the community before discovering 7-year-old Shaelie Hembree, who suffers from the condition.
She became this club’s focus.
Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disorder that affects the respiratory and digestive systems.
Back in November, Alcoa Kiwanis held its annual gala, meant as a fundraiser each year. This time, it would be all about Shaelie and getting her some needed equipment, like air filtration systems for her home, a cart for her medications and vests and other supplies. When the gala was over, $5,000 had been raised for the project.
Some of the money was raised through a silent auction; some Kiwanians and others simply donated money to this worthy cause, McGhee said.
Shaelie was even present at the gala back in November. McGhee said she was elated that everyone was having a party in her honor.
The medicines and vests Shaelie needs are covered by TennCare, McGhee pointed out. Therefore, Alcoa Kiwanis wanted to help with other needs. After speaking to the girl’s doctor, the club decided the two air filtration systems would be a great help to the family. In addition, an air monitor also was purchased.
“It can help keep her healthy and active,” McGhee said. The machines that ended up being purchased weren’t, as it turns out, as expensive as first thought, so money was left over to do some more personal things for Shaelie.
After talking to Shaelie’s mom, Samantha, the club had a plan: First, it secured dance lessons for Shaelie at Artistic Dance Unlimited, paying the fee for two years.
The owners of the studio, Alette Garner and Ursual Margoils, agreed to pay for costumes and registration fees for this new dancer.
McGhee said she asked Samantha to sit down with her daughter and find out what else she might want. Shaelie then began to talk about new things for her room, like a fluffy comforter, new sheets, pillows and a canopy where she could sit and read.
“We got Samantha to sit down and ask Shaelie what she wanted for a big girl’s bedroom,” McGhee said. “They got on Pinterest. As she picked stuff out, Samantha was taking screen shots.”
McGhee said Alcoa Kiwanis was able to purchase the exact canopy Shaelie had selected. She also wanted a white, fluffy comforter and sheets of watercolor pastels. Those also are now in Shaelie’s room. A corkboard and artwork to hang on the walls completed the bedroom redesign. When it was all purchased, McGhee said the club had mere change left over. They were over-the-moon about how everything turned out.
While it was the 321 Satellite Club of Alcoa Kiwanis that came up with the idea to help Shaelie, McGhee said it was everybody in the club who came together to make this dream a reality. County Commissioner Rick Carver, a respiratory therapist, helped with the project. He has worked with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and patients in the past.
Moving forward, McGhee said the club wants to stay involved with Shaelie and her family. That might include attending some of her future dance recitals.
“Everything we do is for children,” she said.
