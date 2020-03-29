East Tennessee Children's Hospital has updated its restrictions on visitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No one with any illness is allowed to visit, including those with fever,, cough and shortness of breath. Only one parent/guardian is allowed to visit children in the hospital and no one under 16 is permitted to visit.
Children's Hospital revises visitation rules
- From staff reports
