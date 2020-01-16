Hear from children’s illustrator Daniel Wiseman about how he got his start illustrating books for major publishers including Simon & Schuster, Abrams, Harper Collins and Chronicle. He’ll speak about his start in publishing, how he works with authors, editors and art directors, and what he plans to do in the future.
"How I Built and Maintain a Children's Illustration Career" will be presented from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Central United Methodist Church, 201 Third St., Knoxville. This is an event for Knoxville Writers' Guild but also free and open to the public. A $2 donation is suggested.
Wiseman is a children’s book illustrator living in Knoxville. He’s worked on over 15 books since his first in 2016 including the popular "Baby Scientist" series by Dr. Laura Gehl, "My Brother the Duck" by Pat Zietlow Miller, "The When Your" series by Susanna Leonard Hill and the "Play This" series by Jessica Young.
He spends his days drawing and relaxing in his little, hidden cabin with his wife and two sons. He also enjoys time in the mountains, jogging on new, undiscovered trails, cooking and chain-sawing trees that fall in his yard.
