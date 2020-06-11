The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will offer a scaled-down version of Imagination Station Summer Camp beginning June 29, with new safety precautions in place because of COVID 19.
Art, nature, clay and Star Wars-themed camps, as well as STEM themes, backyard games, Japanese culture and Oak Ridge history, will be among the camps
“Our staff has been busy redesigning our exciting Summer Camp program in light of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing and other precautions, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Beth Shea, Children’s Museum Executive Director, said.
The program will be smaller this summer, with class size limited to eight campers. Sessions for children rising into kindergarten to second grade and grades three to five will be offered, but the camp won’t have a pre-kindergarten program this year. Shea explained that campers will have their temperature checked upon arrival, with a digital, non-touch thermometer and campers and staff will be expected to wear masks.
Activities such as gym and lunch will be staggered, and classes will not mix.
Weekly camps will be offered from June 29-July 24, with options of morning, afternoon or all day camps. Fees for a single morning or afternoon camp are $115 for members and $135 for non-members. Combo camps, for a single child registering for all-day camp or for two siblings registering for a half-day camp in the same week, are $190 for members and $220 for non-members.
Register and pay for camps online, at http://bit.ly/cmorsummer20 or by mail or in person, at 461 West Outer Drive, Oak Ridge 37830. Camp fees are fully refundable up until 14 days before the start date. For more information, call the museum at 865-482-1074 and leave a message, or email jor
donez@childrensmuseu
Camps for children rising into grades K-2 are:
• Jedi Academy, 9 a.m. to noon, June 29 to July 3. This camp is full, but those interested may sign up on a waiting list.
• Nature Theater, 1-4 p.m. June 29 to July 3.
• Just a Pinch Clay Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, July 6 to 10.
• Art on the Wild Side, 1-4 p.m., July 6 to 10.
• Backyard Games, 9 a.m. to noon, July 13 to 17.
• To STEMfinity and Beyond, 1-4 p.m., July 13 to 17.
• Under the Sea, 9 a.m. to noon, July 20 to 24.
• Capes Optional Superhero Camp, 1-4 p.m., July 20 to 24.
Camps for children rising into grades 3-5 are:
• Out of This World Clay Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, June 29 to July 3.
• Join Us, You Will, Star Wars Camp, 1-4 p.m., June 29 to July 3.
• Destination: Mars, 9 a.m. to noon, July 6 to 10.
• Secrets of the Secret City, 1-4 p.m., July 6 to 10.
• Rainforest Safari, 9 a.m. to noon, July 13 to 17.
• Journey to Japan, 1-4 p.m., July 13 to 17.
• Kids in Action Garden Club, 9 a.m. to noon, July 20 to 24.
• Wild & Wacky Games, 1-4 p.m., July 20 to 24.
The Children’s Museum, at 461 W. Outer Drive, opened June 2 with a new schedule, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until further notice.
Museum admission, at discounted ticket prices because some exhibits are temporarily closed, is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 62 and older and $5 for children ages 3 and older.
Admission is free for children under 3 and Museum members.
