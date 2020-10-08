Starting this month, the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge is adding Sunday afternoon back to its schedule. The museum’s updated schedule is: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 am – 4 pm, and Sunday from 1 - 4 pm.
For everyone’s safety, staff and volunteers in public areas of the museum wear masks, and the Museum is vigilant about cleaning and visitor safety protocols. Museum visitors are expected to practice social distancing. Visitors ages 5 and older are required to wear a mask. Masks are optional for children ages 3-4. Masks are not required for children younger than 3. Visitors temperatures are checked upon arrival and a series of healthy questions are asked.
Children's Museum of Oak Ridge is located at 461 W. Outer Drive, Oak Ridge.
Because some exhibits and features are not available at this time, the Museum’s admission fee is discounted $1 per ticket. Group tours are not available at this time.
