The Children's Museum of Oak Ridge is hosting its Imagination Spring Break Camp March 14-18 for children in grades K-5. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. To register or for more information, go to cmorspringcamp2022 or call the museum at 865-482-1074.
