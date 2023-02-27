Broadway Center for the Arts is opening the 2023 show season with “Superheroes” and the beloved children’s classic “Winnie the Pooh KIDS!” With two separate casts, BCA will be presenting back-to-back performances for this production of “Animation on Stage” March 2-4 at Everett Hills Baptist Church.
The show will open with Ian McWethy’s “Superheroes: With Extraordinary Powers Comes Ordinary Responsibilities.” This hilarious play explores what superheroes do in their spare time.
“We have had an incredible time bringing these superheroes to life on stage,” said Dustin Rader, director. “We have 24 high school students who have fully embraced their inner superhero to bring this comedic play to life. It’s going to be a treat for all audiences, from the children who can’t wait to see Batman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman and The Hulk (and many others) onstage to the adults that will totally get the humor in the ordinary life these characters lead.”
Following “Superheroes,” the second cast will take the audience into the Hundred Acre Wood.
Disney’s ‘Winnie the Pooh KIDS’ is a show based on the characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. It features favorite songs from the film, as well as new hits by the Academy Award-winning Robert and Kristen Lopez (“Frozen”).
As the story unfolds, Winnie the Pooh is in search of honey; along the way, he encounters Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, and they discover Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson. The friends learn about teamwork, friendship and sharing snacks.
According to Director Jackson Rader, “We have had so much fun putting together this awesome musical! Twenty-nine talented young actors will tell this fun story with beloved characters from our childhood. This sweet show will truly appeal to audiences of all ages.”
BCA is also excited to announce that there will be two performances of this production with ASL interpreters.
“BCA is dedicated to making theater accessible for everyone,” said BCA Producer Amanda Rader. “To that end, we have offered ‘sensory friendly’ performances of most of our shows over the past two years. These shows are specifically modified to accommodate the unique needs of our special needs community and have been one of the highlights of each of our show runs. We are so excited to announce that we will be adding ASL interpreters to two performances of this production as well. We have always dreamed of making live theater more accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. We are working with the Education Interpreting Program at the University of Tennessee along with student interpreters and faculty at Maryville College’s interpreting program to be able to add this element to our shows. We are so very thankful for their willingness to partner with us and are hopeful this is something we will continue to offer in the future.”
Public performances of “Superheroes” and “Winnie the Pooh KIDS” will take place on Thursday, March 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. There will also be performances on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m, 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. ASL will be offered at the “sensory friendly” performance on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and at the 4 p.m. performance on Saturday. General admission tickets are $10 each and are currently available to all performances at https://broadwaycenterforthearts.ludus.com/ or at the door.
For more information, contact Amanda Rader at 865-660-9014 or visit the BCA Website at www.broadwaycenterforthearts.com.
Broadway Center for the Arts is a children’s theater company located in Maryville, serving hundreds of children throughout the region.
