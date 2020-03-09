Each home along Spurlock Circle in Alcoa will have a reminder of one local club’s hands-on interest in conservation and the environment.
On Saturday, members of Chilhowee Club helped plant willow oaks in this latest development by Habitat for Humanity. The club purchased 20 of the oaks, one for each of the 20 home sites. The development is on what was once called Ohm Street. Construction will start soon.
On hand was Yolanda Jordan, who is set to be the first homeowner on the street. She came to help Chilhowee Club members with this community service project. It took them a couple of hours. Doug Jenkins, construction supervisor for Blount County Habitat, was on-site as well to help with preparation.
The trees, said Chilhowee Club member Sharon Pound, weighed about 200 pounds. “They definitely weren’t little saplings,” she said. The club was grateful for Jenkins’ assistance.
Ground is expected to be broken for the first home within a month. Each home takes about six months to complete.
Pound joined Chilhowee Club in 2019. She is an avid hiker and camper so she fit into this conservation/environment initiative, said Kim Pouncey, co-president of Chilhowee Club. The other co-president is Fran Leonard.
Reasons to join
Pouncey is a relative newcomer to the club as well, coming onboard back in 2018. She said growing the club became a goal of the leadership back then. Co-presidents at that time were Teresa Horn and Dianne Cserbak. Over the years, Chilhowee Club had gotten the reputation of being a club whose main goals were teas and luncheons. Those two sought to change that.
“This is an incredible group,” Pouncey said. “They do a lot of things.”
There are five main areas, including arts and culture, education and libraries, health and wellness, civic engagement and issues and conservation/environment, the co-president said. Each month speakers are brought in to address topics of interest. In April, for instance, the guest will be from Great Smoky Mountains institute at Tremont. The club is planning a hike in the near future and a trip to the landfill, all part of the conservation/environment focus.
With a concerted effort, Chilhowee Club went from 61 members to 93 in a relatively short time. “We have a membership that ranges in age from 23 to 103,” Pouncey said.
Other upcoming programs include a poetry contest for students up through high school. A unique fashion show is on the calendar for April 25. Participants can model any outfit they bought locally within the past year. The members also can partake in a book club that meets in different homes each month.
“We have tried to revive the club by providing people with information they may not get anywhere else,” she said.
Chilhowee Club is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which has affiliations statewide, nationwide and globally. Chilhowee Club was founded in 1891 and is the second-oldest Federated Women’s Clubs in Tennessee.
The history of the club is intriguing. Chilhowee Club helped found the Blount County Public Library and also Haven House. Pouncey tells the story that an incident involving a club member resulted in the first stripes being placed on roadways in this community.
When Pound was asked to chair the conservation and environment committee, she said she called Jenkins, who has been a friend for decades. Pound said she worked on Habitat homes with Jenkins decades ago. She asked if they could use some trees. That new site certainly did.
Pouncey said she and Pound and the other members are out there letting other women know this isn’t a stodgy club only for older women. It is a very active and service-oriented group, they said. New members are always welcome.
“We are always recruiting women to be new members,” Pound said. “We are in a major growth mode right now. Our goal is to be increasingly active in this community.”
The Saturday tree planting is an example of the kinds of things they love doing.
“That was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Pound said. “I have always loved Habitat and now to be part of that hands-on work ...”
