On Thursday evening, dozens of young poetry writers drove up to Chilhowee Club in Maryville to pick up their certificates, medallions, ribbons and monetary awards. In a usual year, these students would be inside, reading their poems to members of their families and the club.
This year, for the first time, three of the club’s winners went on to compete at the state level and bring back awards. These three include Jayden Jenkins, Carpenters Elementary, first place in grades 3-5 with “The Hunting Story;” Lily Wilson, Maryville Middle School, first place in grades 6-8 with “Pollution;” and Hannah Phillips, William Blount High School, fourth place in grades 9-12 with “The Coast.”
Margie Carico, a former teacher and principal and member of the Chilhowee Club since 1965, has led the club’s poetry contest for more than 30 years. While she’s sad that the students couldn’t be celebrated in the usual way, she says she’s still delighted to to see them exercise their poetic abilities and project themselves with words.
Founded in 1891, Chilhowee Club members volunteer in projects that support the arts, preserve natural resources, advance education, promote healthy lifestyles, encourage civic involvement, and work toward peace and understanding.
“Poetry is such a neglected art, and I’m always amazed at the students’ ability every year. They do such good work,” Carico says.
She explains that the process begins in the fall, when she reaches out to all three school systems in Blount County. Students submit their poems before winter break, with the award celebration generally scheduled in the spring.
“Every year, this event just warms my heart,” Carico says. “I expect to someday read great things about these students, as they grow up to be authors of great talent.”
