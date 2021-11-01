Chilhowee Club celebrated its 130th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 28, with a dinner theater production at the Top of the Plaza.
“The Reunion” was written and directed by club member Dianne Cserbak. The 130th Anniversary Birthday Committee was chaired by Cynthia Spitler. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of club members, the fundraiser was a sold out success.
Attendees included friends, neighbors, club sisters and husbands and cast families. All enjoyed an evening of laughter and expressed positive feedback on venue, food and show.
Founded on Oct. 30, 1891, Chilhowee Club has evolved from a women’s literary circle to a community service organization whose members are affiliated with three other organizations: the Tennessee Federation of Women’s Clubs, Smokey Mountain District and General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
The club has five community service programs and has been instrumental in various community projects, including the establishment of the first mountain settlement school in the US, the founding of Blount County’s first public library, support of the construction of the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College, and support of the building of the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend.
The club welcomes new members. If interested in learning more about Chilhowee Club, email inquiries to membership@chil howeeclub.org.
