The Chilhowee Club will host its annual Poetry Night on Tuesday, April 4, at the organization’s clubhouse (223 Clarion Avenue, Maryville) in celebration of the 2022-23 Chilhowee Club Youth Poetry Contest award winners.
The annual contest, open to all K-12 students in Alcoa City, Blount County and Maryville City schools, along with private and homeschool students, has been a longstanding tradition in Blount County and is part of a statewide youth poetry contest sponsored by the Tennessee Federation of Women’s Clubs.
This year’s winners — who have been invited to read their poems aloud that evening — include:
Division 1 (Grades K-2):
First place: Gunner Boling, Prospect Elementary, for “My Color Poem: Black”
Second Place: Ella Wolf, Prospect Elementary, for “My Blue Poem”
Third Place (tie): Lucas Coulter, Prospect Elementary, for “My Orange Poem” and Skylynn Nelson, Prospect Elementary, for “My Green Poem”
Division 2 (Grades 3-5):
First place (tie): Gracie Burnette, Union Grove Elementary, for “Ocean Breeze” and Gavan Knaffl, Union Grove Elementary, for “Big Brother”
Second place (tie): Alea Banks, Lanier Elementary, for “Sleepless Night” and Brooks Leatherwood, Carpenters Elementary, for “Good Night Sword Fight”
Third place (tie): Abigail Clark, Lanier Elementary, for “Cheerleading” and Hannah Sullivan, Prospect Elementary, for “Christmas Time”
Honorable mention: Ethan Green, Prospect Elementary, for “New Life Yet the Same”
Division 3 (Grades 6-8):
First place: Rui Taniguchi, Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School, for “Savior”
Second place: Colette Brown, Alcoa Middle School, for “T-Shirt Quilt”
Third place (tie): Makaylah Faith Gattrell, Alcoa Middle School, for “Dear Dad” and Ellyson Hooker, Montgomery Ridge Elementary School, for “Paths Across the World”
Honorable mentions to Riley Brown at Union Grove Middle School for “The Transition” and Carson Coker, “Playing Games,” Alcoa Middle School
Division 4 (Grades 9-12):
First place: Macy Steingrube, Maryville High School, for “Timber I Splinter”
Second place (tie): Liberty Faye Cantrell, William Blount High School, for “Swimming” and Lily Wilson, Maryville High School, for “Thursday”
Third place: Emma Tallent, Heritage High School, for “The Song of Bluebirds”
Honorable mention: Sydney Bailey, William Blount High School, for “Standing Water”
In addition, Donna Moore, poetry chair of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs/Smoky Mountain District, announced district award winners of the GFWC Youth Poetry Contest at the club’s annual district meeting on March 18. Local recipients of this award include:
First Place — Category 1: “My Color Poem: Black” by Gunner Boling, Prospect Elementary
First Place — Category 2: “Ocean Breeze” by Gracie Burnette, Union Grove Elementary
First Place — Category 3: “Savior” by Rui Tanaguchi, Montgomery Ridge Elementary School
Second Place — Category 4: “Thursday” by Lily Wilson, Maryville High School
Chilhowee Club recently celebrated 130 years of service in Maryville. As part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, members work to advance the role of women in society, serve the needs of others, and protect and preserve our planet and the people who inhabit it — especially children. The local chapter has 71 members, with over 60,000 members across the globe.
Learn more at www.gfwc.org.
