Blount County K9 Association 2022 Chili Cook-off will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Tri-Hop Brewery, 205 S. Court St., Maryville. Cost is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are available at Tri-Hop or by scanning the QR code here. All proceeds will go to benefit the Blount County K9 Association to care for the K9 officers.
This is the fourth year for the event. Townsend Animal Clinic is a sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.