Citizens Against Pellissippi Parkway Extension will hold its 18th ChiliFest on Saturday, Feb. 8. Four ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded as three categories of chili — beef, other meats and vegetarian — compete for the judges’ decisions. The tasting public will vote for the fourth category — People’s Choice.
This is a family friendly event. Admission is $7 at the door (free for children 10 years of age and under). With admission comes a taste of all entries and, if you are still hungry, a bowl of your favorite chili — and opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice winner. Beverages, quesadillas and home-baked goodies will be available for purchase.
ChiliFest 2020 returns to last year’s location: Smith Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
Contact Susan Keller at 865 982-4267 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.