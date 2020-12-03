It has been the year of nots — of not having church singings, plays, swim parties and vacation Bible school. So when Pastor Greg Heisler stood before his congregation at Madison Avenue Baptist Church a month ago to talk about the annual Walk-thru Live Nativity, most probably thought its demise was imminent, too.
But this pastor and the team assembled to discuss the popular event had other ideas.
“I stood up before the congregation about a month ago and said we are going to have the Nativity, and the church clapped,” Heisler said. “They erupted in applause. Finally there was a yes.”
The day is now here. Madison Avenue’s Annual Walk-thru Live Nativity will be presented from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, outdoors at the church, 1918 Madison Ave. in Maryville. There is no cost to attend and the community is invited. This is the 11th year for the seasonal event.
The walk-thru event will be much as it has been in previous years. There will be seven scenes that depict the times leading up to Christ’s birth in a manger in Bethlehem. Heisler said the stations will include live animals. Many of Madison Avenue’s families have served as shepherds, wise men, angels and the holy family over the years. It was Becky and Scott Worde who were instrumental in getting this Christmas tradition started.
There is one small change for 2020. Heisler said they have always had a fellowship in the activities building after the event, with cookies and hot chocolate for all. That is not going to happen due to concerns over COVID-19 and indoor gatherings.
Heisler said they will practice social distancing guidelines, which shouldn’t be difficult due to the walk-thru event being outdoors. There will be hand-sanitizing stations easily accessible to visitors, and everyone is encouraged to wear face masks.
Set building takes place Saturday as characters also will be gathering up their costumes. Close to 100 people play a part in this production, Heisler said. As many as 600 guests have come to this walk-thru Nativity in previous years.
This pastor looks back on 2020 as most have done, realizing what had to be canceled to try and stem the tide with the pandemic. He said this walk-thru event will be made as safe as possible. Some of the attendees have been coming for years, he said. It draws people from neighborhoods near and far as well as from other churches.
The fact the community’s annual offering of “The Nutcracker” had to be canceled says a lot about the times we are in, this pastor said. It has never missed a Christmas season.
This walk-thru event is one way people can usher in the Christmas season and take some time to reflect on the true meaning, Heisler said. It is a tradition for many. He said there may be 20 people who come or 500. He will be OK with any turnout. This is Madison Avenue’s gift to Blount County.
“Tradition is important,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.