The Little River Railroad and Lumber Company Museum will present part three of “Christmas at the Museum,” from 5 -7 p.m Saturday, Dec. 11. The museum is located at 7747 East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend.
In addition to the museum grounds being illuminated in with Christmas decorations, the event will include a garden railway train for children to operate, hot chocolate and apple cider and an opportunity to write a letter to Santa Claus. Vendors will be present selling handcrafted items in addition to the selection of railroad themed gifts available in the gift shop. The finale will be Dec. 18.
