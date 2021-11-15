Experience Christmas in 1776! Join Historic Ramsey House for this special holiday tradition on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 5-7 p.m. At this annual event, enjoy a candlelit tour of Historic Ramsey House, decorated with fresh greenery and candles. Visit with our blacksmith in the Blacksmith Shop while you enjoy holiday treats, hot cider, and a warm bonfire (weather permitting). Re-enactors in period dress will greet tours every 10 minutes. A maximum of nine people are allowed per tour group.
Tickets begin at $12 per adult and $10 per child 5-17. Visit the Ramsey House Website at www.ramseyhouse.org for tickets or more information.
