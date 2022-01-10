Everyone can agree that 2021 flew by. It’s already January and Christmas is over, but everyone likes to reminisce on the holidays. In early December, Maryville Christian School hosted a Christmas festival to raise money. It was open to everyone in the area, whether they attended the school or not. Everyone was able to fellowship, listen to festive music, purchase student-made crafts, participate in an intriguing online auction and eat delicious cookies and hot cocoa. For the third year in a row, the PTO has had the pleasure of planning this wonderful festival.
The festival was planned to replace MCS’ annual music program held at a local church. In years prior, the elementary students sang a few songs, then the middle and high school band and choir would each perform a few arrangements. Though this was great, there was something missing. That’s where the PTO came in and made new and improved plans. They would keep the Christmas music and add a new spark to the holiday season.
In preparation for the festival, Ann Damron, a member of the PTO, said, “Parents, grandparents, and friends of MCS made and donated crafts to sell ... and signed up to volunteer throughout the day.” Among these crafts, there were glass mosaics, framed art, and beautiful wildlife photography.
The silent auction was the most notable experience. Participants logged into a website for the auction, scanned QR codes attached to each item, and placed a bid. Among the items, there were five student-decorated Christmas trees, seven uniquely themed baskets (such as a dog lover’s basket, sports enthusiast basket, and a “totally Tennessee basket”), and even chances to go on trips like fly fishing in the Smokies and a glamping weekend in an RV a family rented out.
Throughout the event, the elementary school students were brought out to sing songs, and later during the day, the middle and high school music department (made up of the band and choir) performed as well, preserving the spirit of the old Christmas programs.
During the day, Jeremy Wallace, the head of school, gave tours of the new STEM building to anyone who was interested. The building’s construction is coming along quite nicely, and it surely intrigued many people.
At the end of the day, a whopping $14,000 was raised for the school. Part of the funds will be given to the music department for their contribution, and to serve MCS parents and teachers; however, the majority of the money will go towards buying desks, chairs, and other furniture for the STEM building. Next spring is sure to be an exciting season, with the end of the STEM building’s construction in sight.
The festival’s enthusiastic holiday spirit was a great start to the Christmas season. It kept the best of the old and added in many new and exciting things. So far, this year was probably the most exciting and from the looks of it, the event keeps getting more and more fun by the year. Anyone from the Maryville area is welcome to come and experience the energy found in every corner of MCS.
