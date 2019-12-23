Maryville High School was full of activity just before classes wrapped up and the Christmas holidays arrived. Students took their finals and EOCs. EOCs have been taking place throughout the three weeks or so leading up to break along with the last few unit exams for each class. The last two days before winter break are set aside for the class finals of each block to be taken. Understanding that this is a stressful time of the year for students, the Maryville High School administration also set aside some time for students to relax and enjoy themselves.
One of such events is the annual Christmas Movie Marathon, which was held this year on Friday Dec. 11. Teachers could take their class to the gymnasium to watch various classic and contemporary Christmas movies like “How the Grinch stole Christmas,” “Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Shrek the Halls.” During the movie hot chocolate and candy canes are on sale in the gym. Students are even allowed to wear pajamas on that day with a purchase of a wrist band. It is an amazing chance for teachers and students to take a break from reviewing and studying and simply enjoy themselves.
The Christmas Movie Marathon not only benefits the students and teachers but also the community since all money raised from the wrist bands and hot chocolate and candy cane sales are donated to New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center. New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization that provides a multitude of services to victims of child abuse, neglect and other forms of trauma all in one place. Another event students look forward to is the annual Black and White Affair. The dance is organized by Maryville’s Prom Committee and takes place at the Airport Hilton. This is a great chance for students to dance and spend time with friends after such a stressful week full of testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.