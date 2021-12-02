Creative Spark Studio in Maryville has partnered with several other artisans and crafters to present Christmas on Broadway to be held Saturday, Dec. 4.
The location is Creative Spark Studio, 2009 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. Hours are 9 am. to 5 p.m.
Vendors will include Polly Wenta, who will have wire-wrapped jewelry; fiber artist Deborah Adams; Lauren Kline and her realistic drawings; artist Carl Gombert; potter Carol Troyer; Michelle Presley with chalk couture designs and holiday decor; alcohol ink artist Mary Proffitt; Tessa Stevens and her upcycled furniture; and others, including Sharon Webb (paper mache), Cindy Sugg (tangled pottery), Melanie and Darryl Rasnake (wood craft and decor) Megan Cochran (painting, decor), Amanda Smith (jewelry, crochet, wood decor), painter Karen Brackett, Claudia Erwin (jewelry), Victoria Plummer (dog-themed decor and bandanas), April Nabors (jewelry and ornaments) and Bridget McCarter (candles and gift sets).
In addition, there will be three food trucks and drink vendors.
Creative Spark Studio is owned and operated by Yvonne and Tim Smith. Yvonne is a Blount County native who has a passion for art, artists and small businesses. The couple opened Creative Spark in the midst of COVID-19. It is a DIY arts and crafts center that offers walk-in art projects, teacher-led classes and a space for gatherings like reunions, birthday parties and team building.
Vendors will be both inside and outside the studio. The main studio will be open for those wanting to come and create their own work of art. Studio hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
“In this first holiday event, Christmas on Broadway, Creative Spark Studio hopes to provide a centrally located venue for local artisans, creatives and crafters to showcase the diversity in our own community,” Yvonne Smith said. “Our overreaching goal is to augment our community with a more artistically rich knowledge and means for creativity.”
