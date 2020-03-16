As April approaches, the third quarter of the school year is coming to a close and everyone is preparing for spring break. In addition, Maryville Christian students have been involved in several competitions and contests in the past month. A fifth grader at Maryville Christian, Christopher Lazim, qualified to be a semifinalist in the 2020 National Geographic Geobee State Competition. The competition, which is in its 32nd year, chooses up to 100 finalists from 2.4 million students in fourth through eighth grades. The choice is based on a student’s performance in a contest held at school as well as an online test. The prizes for winning as state champion include $1,000 along with a trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the National Championship.
The prize for winning as National Champion includes $1,000 in cash, a $25,000 college scholarship, and an all-expenses-paid expedition to the Galápagos Islands. Several participants in the Maryville Christian art program entered paintings in a monthly competition held by Vienna Coffee House.
Students, including McKayla Thompson, Ariana Usher and Jaime Morris, created pieces based on the story of Cinderella. The competition was held in honor of the Appalachian Ballet Company’s performance. The paintings can be viewed at the coffee house. Students recently competed in a basketball tournament held by the NACA (National Association of Christian Athletes).
Its goal is to “provide excellent national tournaments in order to have an opportunity to share the Gospel with student athletes and to encourage them in their walk with God.” Today 3,000 students participate in 9 different sports. The MCS Eagles won as Division 8 champions, and the MCS Lady Eagles won in Division 6. “Winning the NACA Championship was incredible. It was amazing to see all our hard work pay off, and there was no one I would rather win the championship with than these girls,” said Haley Brown, a sophomore on the basketball team.
Students also continue to work hard on the upcoming performance of Beauty and the Beast. Tickets are now available through the Clayton Center website for $15 each. With all this activity, students will be glad spring break has finally arrived.
