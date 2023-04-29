East Tennessee’s rich history includes native Americans from the Cherokee tribe of the Wolf Clan that lived in Chota (now Vonore, Tennessee). Chota was located on the banks of the Little Tennessee River and is now covered by Tellico Lake. Included in the people of the Wolf Clan born at Chota was a woman, now known as Nancy Ward. She was born Nanyehi in 1738. Her mother was the sister of the famed Little Carpenter or Attakullakulla.
When Nanyehi was fifteen, she married a young brave named Kingfisher. By the age of 17, Nanyehi and her husband Kingfisher had two children, Catherine Walker, and Littlefellow Fivekiller.
Nanyehi and Kingfisher traveled to North Georgia in 1755 for The Battle of Taliwa where the Cherokee fought the Creeks. Nanyehi chewed the bullets during battle so they would be rough and do more damage. Kingfisher was killed and Nanyehi took up his rifle and led the outnumbered Cherokee to victory, earning herself the title Ghigau or Beloved Woman. She was the only female to sit on the Cherokee General Counsel and also led the Woman’s Clan Counsel.
Nanyehi was in her early 20s when an Irish trader from South Carolina named Bryant Ward came through Chota. He married Nanyehi and after that, she was referred to as Nancy Ward. Eventually, Bryant Ward returned to South Carolina. He and Nancy Ward had one child, Elizabeth, who later married the Virginia commissioner to the Cherokee, Joseph Martin of Knoxville.
In 1776 Nancy Ward saved the life of a white woman, Lydia Russell Bean. When Lydia Bean was captured, on her way from Boone’s Creek to Sycamore Shoals she was brought back to the Cherokee town of Chilhowee, now under the waters of Chilhowee Lake in Blount County. The young Indian fighters intended to kill Lydia Bean and Nancy Ward intervened. Nancy Ward had captured several cows. At Nancy Ward’s request Lydia Bean taught Nancy Ward how to milk the cows and make butter and cheese, as well as how to make clothing from weaving. Nancy shared what she learned with other women, changing the Cherokee culture.
As White settlers continued to push westward, Nancy Ward used her influence many times. Sometimes in secret. She sent messages to John Sevier and other White leaders of impending attacks by the Cherokee. In one meeting with John Sevier, he is said to have been shocked that the Cherokee had sent a woman to bargain with him for peace. In what was described as a moving speech to Sevier Nancy said, “You know that women are always looked upon as nothing; but we are your mothers; you are our sons. Our cry is all for peace; let it continue. This peace must last forever. Let your women’s sons be ours; our sons be yours. Let your women hear our words.”
In 1781 Nancy Ward negotiated a treaty between the Cherokee and the Whites, enabling the colonists to travel freely as they fought the British without fear of Indian attacks. In 1785 Nancy Ward objected to selling more Indian land to the Whites but helped negotiate The Treaty of Hopewell. Her voice regarding the land remained unheard.
Due to white encroachment Nancy Ward left Chota in her later years and opened an inn on the banks of the Ocowee River in Benton, Tennessee. She settled there taking in orphans and widows who needed shelter. She was taken care of in her last years by her son Fivekiller. Nancy Ward passed away sometime between 1822 and 1824 before the forced removal of the Cherokee. She and Fivekiller, and her brother Longfellow are buried not far from the inn.
Townsend author of the historical fiction novel, “The Last Beloved Woman” (1994), Charles Blake Johnson says of Nancy Ward, “…her dream of peace went unfulfilled. She left a legacy of strength and pride and truth to inspire people of all races and nations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.