Michelle, a young woman in her early 20s, held her upper abdomen as she spoke. “It sometimes seems like, over the past few months, I’ve almost always got a stomach ache. And food doesn’t sit very well. I’ve lost some weight without even trying. The pain is just kind of a steady ache up high in my gut and sometimes I can feel it right through to my upper back. I thought it was just heartburn or maybe even an ulcer, so I tried some over-the-counter acid blockers. But they didn’t help much. What do you think this is … and how can I get rid of it?
In the end, it turned out that Michelle had chronic pancreatitis. Pancreatitis, as the name implies, is an inflammation (rarely an infection) of the pancreas. This vital organ sits under the stomach in the mid to left upper part of the abdomen and is responsible for the body’s insulin production (without which one would be a diabetic) as well as producing some 15 important digestive enzymes.
Chronic pancreatitis differs from acute pancreatitis in that it (generally) starts more gradually, presents less violently, but drags on indefinitely, often becoming a life-long challenge. As it progresses, sufferers not only struggle with intermittent pain, nausea, diarrhea, and other substantial digestive problems, but they have a higher tendency to develop diabetes as well.
What causes chronic pancreatitis? About 60% is caused by excess alcohol intake. The remainder is caused by a hodgepodge of factors from auto-immune processes, to tumors, to stones blocking the outflow of digestive enzymes, and on goes the list. In almost 30% of chronic pancreatitis cases, no definite cause is identified. The average age of onset for chronic pancreatitis is in the mid 40s to 50s, but there is an early-onset form (as in Michelle) that shows up in the late teens or early 20s. Sadly, the average time from onset of symptoms to diagnosis is about 5 years.
So, how is it diagnosed? Typically, diagnosis can be suspected by noting the characteristic symptoms of chronic upper abdominal pain not significantly improved with acid blockers, along with nausea, diarrhea and sometimes, unintentional weight loss. From there, bloodwork (particularly for pancreatic enzymes), and imaging (ultrasound, CT scan or MRI of the abdomen) can help solidify the diagnosis. After that, involvement of a good gastroenterologist can aid definite diagnosis and management, sometimes involving various endoscopic procedures.
Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic pancreatitis. However, there are some management approaches that can help. A careful diet, as well as taking digestive enzymes with meals can be helpful. When conservative measures fail and complications occur, a variety of surgical approaches can be helpful. Sometimes, with time, the frequency and severity of pain flare-ups can diminish. Still, pain management can be one of the substantial challenges of chronic pancreatitis.
Chronic pancreatitis is no picnic. But with early diagnosis, healthy lifestyle habits and appropriate medical care, pain can be managed and symptoms and complications reduced. So, if you’ve got abdominal pain that keeps nagging at you, don’t just tough it out, get it checked out and learn some tactics for fighting back.
