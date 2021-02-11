Local architecture artist Charles "Chuck" Finley will have an art show from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Broadway Social, 103 E. Harper Ave., Maryville. Vienna Coffee House will cater the event and Jason Bolinger will provide entertainment. The event is free and open to the public.
Finley does commission work, painting watercolors of historic homes and also pets. His website is cfinleyart.com, and also a Facebook page, CFinleyArt.
