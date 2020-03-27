• Alcoa First United Methodist Church, 617 Gilbert St., Alcoa, will hold Sunday morning worship via Facebook live at 11 a.m. This is the plan for March 22 and 29.
• New Providence Presbyterian Church will host its Sunday services online via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/New ProvPres/ on March 22 and 29.
• Sevier Heights Baptist Church will have Sunday services via online broadcast at https://www.sevier heights.org/.
• Smoky Mountain Presbyterian Church will have Sunday services via online broadcast at https://www.facebook.com/smoky mountainpca/.
• Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has canceled in-person Sunday services. FUUF is in the process of setting up online broadcasting and encourages people to check the church’s Facebook page for updates.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville, has cancelled all events and activities through the end of the month. This may be extended. They will be live streaming a worship service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the Facebook page (StPaul Lutheran).
• The Knoxville Celebration with Will Graham, which was scheduled to be held May 1 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum, has been postponed indefinitely.
• Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville: There will be no church services or Wednesday meals until further notice.
