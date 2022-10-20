On Oct. 23, the Church of the Cove will celebrate 20 years of serving God in Tuckaleechee Cove.
The church invites all past members and attendees, and the entire community, to join the celebration. One service is planned under the big top on the church grounds. Service time is set for 10 a.m. and all attending are invited to an old-fashioned dinner on the grounds following the service, all at 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend.
The service will be led by Pastor Darren Wigington with other special guests, including Kevin Cross and Faye Bryant, a charter member who will speak on the history of The Church of The Cove. Pastor Ghuna from India will be part of the celebration via video.
For more information contact Chris Taylor 865-448-8039 or the church office at 865-448-1929
The Church of the Cove was formed at the home of a charter member’s parents on Oct. 18, 2002. The church started meeting in member homes, but on March 2, 2003 the Church of the Cove began meeting in the cafeteria of the Townsend Elementary School. Sound equipment was purchased along with a trailer that was needed because sound had to be set up and torn down each week.
Property was then purchased in April 2004. Construction then began. With the exception of the block work, all work was being done by church members. On March 6, 2005, the first worship meeting was held in the new building.
The church agreed that it was to be paid off as quickly as possible. For the next seven years, church members did some strange and unusual things to raise funds to get out of debt. Things like Junk for Jesus, a collection of metal to sell to a recycling yard, even a rodeo on church grounds. On June 11, 2014 an offer to purchase seven acres of the church property on top of the hill was accepted. This was the amount that would make the church debt free.
The growth of the Church of the Cove over the years has created the need for larger facilities. The process was started in July of 2016, preparing the grounds. Soon thereafter, an amphitheater was begun, followed by walls for the new sanctuary. The church signed a contract to complete the sanctuary building, with construction scheduled to begin in 18 to 24 months from now.
