Church of the Cove in Townsend is sponsoring and presenting a 13-week program “GriefShare – From Mourning to Joy.” The program runs Sundays, July 31 through Oct. 30, from 3-5 p.m. at the Highland Manor Inn Conference Center 7766 E Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend.
The GriefShare program exists to provide encouragement, peace and hope for those experiencing a personal loss of a loved one or dear friend. It also provides a safe place to share, if they wish.
The program is biblically based, but not based on any denomination. It is not a program only for believers, but for all who have lost a loved one through death. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief” “Grief and Your Relationships” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”
All are welcome. The cost of $20 includes a workbook and snacks. Scholarships are available.
You may join the group at any time, and you do not have to attend all sessions. Wearing of a mask is optional, not mandatory.
Pre-register by going online at www.GriefShare.org. Enter Townsend’s zip code (37882) and click on GriefShare. For more information or to register without going online contact Peggy Steele at plsteele68@yahoo.com or text or call 865-306-1956 and leave a message.
