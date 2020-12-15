Church of the Cove in Townsend will present a program of Christmas music as well as a live nativity that will include llamas, sheep, goats and donkeys, events meant for families to celebrate the Christmas season.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 19, there will be live singing and entertainment in the new amphitheater. The church will feature some of the area’s finest Christian artists, including Mike and Connie Clemmer. Attendees are welcome to bring a lawn chair to be more comfortable.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Then on Sunday, Dec. 20 the live nativity will be presented. There will be four different stations in a walking tour. The different stations depict the birth of Christ and “the rest of the story.” There will be shepherds in the field with angels speaking to them. Wise Men traveling from the East in their traveling tent, and the manger with Joseph and Mary and baby Jesus are all part of the journey.
A five-minute presentation, under the cross, will then be offered by Pastor Darren Wigington. The program begins at 6 p.m.; there will be a guided tour of 10-12 people, maximum, leaving approximately every 10 minutes. The tour will take 15 to 20 minutes, with the last group to start by 6:45.
For more information, contact the Church of the Cove office at 865-448-1929. The church is located at 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.