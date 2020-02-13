Many East Tennessee artists have joined with the Church of the Cove in Townsend to create a fun Valentine evening Saturday Feb. 15, at the Bluetick (formerly Barley’s) at 128 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville. The cost of the evening, which includes dinner and a show is only $20 per person.
Fifteen artists will be there along with musical entertainment, comedy and more. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with appetizers, dinner of pizza and salad, and nonalcoholic beverages. The fun continues until 8 p.m. with the chance to bid on over 20 items including large and small wood carvings, paintings and photographs, a very unique Smoky Mountain photograph printed on metal, jewelry, quilts, various UT autographed items including autographed footballs. But that’s not all; there will also be over 15 door prizes valued at $25 each or more, plus two or more raffle items.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Lon Spurgeon, with the comedy of Weston Hofacker and the emcee work of Barry Spruce, photographer and owner of Cades Cove Gallery in Townsend.
It is a silent auction and many more items are expected by dinner time. The items being offered are not just your everyday items, but things you will want to proudly display in your home or business. Artists participating in the auction include, but are not limited to: Barry Spruce, Steve Norris, Fred Weiser, Billy Reynolds, Sue Tankersely, Russell Wyatt, Mike Rogers, Jim and Barbara Dull, Pat McManus, Valley Hofacker, Kelly Cook.
All the proceeds are to benefit the Church of the Cove Vision (building) fund. The cost for dinner and entertainment gets attendees signed up for door prizes and the chance to bid on one of a kind items. Tickets may be purchased from Dianne Weekley, the Church of the Cove office or reserved on line through Facebook. Search Church of the Cove events. Limited tickets will also be for sale at the event.
For more information contact: Dianne Weekley at diweekley@gmail.com or Chris Taylor 865-448-8039 or ctaylorpro@bellsouth.net. The church office can be reached at 865-448-1929 or churchofthecove.org.
