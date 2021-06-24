Bible stories, constructing bird houses out of popsicle sticks, learning new songs and drinking Kool-Aid — Vacation Bible School has been a summer ritual for families everywhere for generations.
But most churches opted out of VBS last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many held Sunday services virtually as their doors remained closed for weeks.
As 2021 came into view, churches had decisions to make on whether or not to bring VBS back, and many have said yes.
One of those is Unity Baptist Church in Maryville. Youth Pastor Robby Gross said VBS didn’t happen there in 2020, but church leadership gathered in early 2021 to map out a plan.
“There were quite a few people involved in the decision-making,” he said. “We decided back in February to go ahead and get it on the calendar. It’s easier to take something off rather than putting it on.”
Gross said VBS this year was held in an abbreviated form — a shorter time frame than in years past. And while the church had no idea if families were ready to show back up, turns out they were.
“We had an average every day of 45 to 50 kids,” the youth pastor said. That was down from the 65 to 70 that came pre-COVID, but Gross is glad his church decided to move forward with a church tradition.
He said six children made decisions of faith and more than $500 was raised for missions.
One local church, Meadowbrook Baptist, has made its VBS a one-day affair this year. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church, 1104 McArthur Road in Maryville, invites the community to join in the fun.
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church held its VBS on June 6-10. New Hope Baptist has its VBS set for July 11-16 with all ages welcome.
Another Maryville church, this one on Montvale Road, also gave the green light for VBS this year. Pastor Jeremy Lane at Shelter Church said they hosted VBS in 2020, too, because of the smallness of the church and its congregation. Most who did come were church families, he said.
VBS at Shelter Church wraps up today. The daily sessions included Bible stories, singing, making crafts and playtime. Lane’s wife, Rachel, designed the activities based around Psalm 23.
This church is 10 years old, and Jeremy has been pastor from the beginning. It was formerly located on East Broadway Avenue. Shelter Church took over the building on Montvale Road once occupied by Liberty Christian.
While Unity Baptist chose to have its VBS in the evening, Shelter Church had classes each day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter had a dozen kids enrolled.
The first VBS Shelter Church became involved with was down in Florida’s Panhandle. Jeremy said that experience of helping to lead there convinced Shelter Church to host its own VBS. The Lanes and other members of Shelter continue to travel to Florida to help a Christian camp damaged by Hurricane Michael.
In addition to VBS, Lane and some of his members have used this week to complete a mission project. They have cleared tree and shrub growth around a home, which is owned by an elderly man; interior cleaning was done as well.
It was important, Lane said, to have this week of learning for children. He said memories are made and hopefully the message stays with them.
“I know for us, it’s about the gospel,” Jeremy said. “Hopefully we bring that message to the kids. It takes everybody in this church to do it.”
Shelter Church isn’t on a major highway with high visibility, Jeremy explained. He said providing programs like VBS is a way to bring more people to this small but growing church. They are almost out of space at their current location and are weighing options about a possible move.
Knob Road Missionary Baptist is another small Blount County church that bypassed VBS last year due to the pandemic. Phyllis Jones has been a member there for 20 years and said there were people who definitely missed VBS in 2020.
This church held VBS from June 14-18 this year and kept to its schedule of holding classes in the evening. That way all ages could attend, even adults, Jones said. Their VBS curriculum had them studying the Old Testament.
“On the first couple of nights, attendance was more than 150,” she said. That included both adults and children. Knob Road has a large population of children in its congregation, Jones said.
Children who don’t attend Knob Road were part of the VBS festivities, Jones said, which included crafts, singing, Bible classes and snacks. She said 2020 was a year that paused a lot of activities. She’s glad things are on their way back.
“We missed a lot,” she said.
