The Clarence Brown Theatre will open its 2022/2023 Season with Agatha Christie’s masterpiece, “Murder on the Orient Express,” running on the MainStage Sept. 14 to Oct. 2.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 865-974-5161 or online at https://clarencebrowntheatre.com/plays/murder-on-the-orient-express/. UT Faculty/Staff receive 15% off ticket prices. Students see the previews for free, the rest of the performances for $5, and Opening Night for $10.
The Pay What You Can Preview performance, where patrons can name their own price, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14. Behind the Scenes Sunday will take place following the Sunday, Sept. 18 matinee. A Talk Back will take place Sunday, Sept. 25 following the matinee. Deaf Night at the Theatre will take place Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Open Captioned performance is Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 pm.
The production contains all the glamour, intrigue, and suspense of Christie’s novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by morning there is one less passenger. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed numerous times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — before he or she can strike again.
Agatha Christie (1890-1976) is the author not only of “The Mousetrap,” the longest running stage production in history, but also “Witness for the Prosecution” and “And Then There Were None,” to name but a few of her greatest stage successes. Her novels have sold more than 2 billion copies around the world, and she is only outsold by the Bible and Shakespeare.
Previews for “Murder on the Orient Express” are Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15 followed by Opening Night Friday, Sept. 16. The production runs through Oct. 2.
With a dual mission to train the next generation of theatre artists and to provide top quality theatre, the Clarence Brown Theatre is a professional theater in residence at the University of Tennessee. Under the leadership of CBT Producing Artistic Director and UT Theatre Department Head, Kenneth J. Martin, and Managing Director, Thomas Cervone, the CBT season runs from August through May and features six productions ranging from musicals to drama.
The CBT provides a cultural resource for both the University and the larger East Tennessee community and affirms diversity and inclusivity in all their forms.
