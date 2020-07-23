The Clarence Brown Theatre and the Department of Theater will suspend live theater productions for the remainder of 2020.
"The ongoing incompatibility of theatrical production with University policy and best public health practices in response to COVID-19 force us to this decision. The pandemic demands we take the health and safety of our audiences and artists into account," said CBT Producing Artistic Director and Theater Department Head Calvin MacLean.
According to MacLean, the pause in live theatre production will provide the department an opportunity to focus on education and reflect on departmental policies and practices that affect students, faculty, staff and guest artists. Particularly students and artists of color.
"The state of our nation and in our field require us, more than ever, to work toward a more anti-racist pedagogy and artistic environment. It is an opportunity we welcome," MacLean said.
MacLean said he hopes scientific advancements will allow the CBT to produce again in the spring of 2021.
"We hope a readily available vaccine and/or therapies will allow us to open our doors. But, there must be sufficient lead-time in order to prepare a successful production," said MacLean.
In the meantime, work will be focused on the safe presentation of art through video and Zoom readings.
