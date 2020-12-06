Certified instructor Kay McDonald is teaching a tone/stretch/balance class for ages 50 and over every Wednesday, from noon to 1 p.m. at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. The yoga style workout helps increase flexibility, balance, strength and range of motion using seated and standing yoga positions. Cost is $5 per class paid to the instructor. Call 865-983-9422 to register.
