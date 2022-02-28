Everett Senior Center is offering iPad and iPhone Beyond the Basics from 10 a.m. to noon on March 7 and 8. Cost is $45 and both days are required.
This class is for those who have the basics but want to learn more. Attendees must bring an Apple device, such as an iPad or iPhone. To sign up, call 865-983-9422. The center is located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
