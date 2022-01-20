The Classics Book Club of Sevier County will hold its monthly meeting on Jan. 25 in the Wade Conference Room, King Family Library, 408 High St., Sevierville, at 6 p.m. At that time, the club will discuss the 1993 novel "Remains of the Day" by Kazuo Ishiguro, winner of the Mann Booker Prize. This year, the club is reading literary prize-winning novels. The reading/meeting schedule for 2022 is available at the King Family Library. Interested members of the public are welcome to attend.
